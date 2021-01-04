Then and now: Cedar tree washes up on beach Posted: January 3, 2021 33 Photo: Julie Van Tosh shared this photo of her husband Andrew at Marina Beach Park in January 2012 when this estimated 130-foot cedar tree first appeared on the beach. Julie Van Tosh shared this photo of her husband Andrew at Marina Beach Park in January 2012 when this estimated 130-foot cedar tree first appeared on the beach. Another look at the tree in 2012. (Photo by Julie Van Tosh) In this recent photo, you can see how time has passed because the log is well into the ground, Van Tosh said.