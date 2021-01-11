Three candidates so far say they’ll be running for Edmonds City Council in 2021

Three candidates have already indicated they are planning to run for Edmonds City Council later this year.

Former Councilmember Neil Tibbott said Sunday he will be running again. Tibbott was first elected to the council in 2015 and gave up his council seat to run for mayor in 2019, losing to current Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. He plans to make a formal announcement Tuesday although said he doesn’t yet know which position he will file for. A former member of the Edmonds Planning Board, Tibbott is CEO of LeadershipOnRamp, providing organizational and executive coaching.

Two-time council candidate Alicia Crank also said she will be seeking a council seat. She first ran for the council in 2015, losing to Dave Teitzel, who did not run for re-election. In 2019, Crank lost to Vivian Olson. Crank said she also has not yet decided which position she will run for. Crank is chair of the Paine Field Airport Commission, vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board and Chief Development Officer at AtWork!

Will Chen, a certified public accountant who along with Crank applied for an appointment to fill Nelson’s vacant council seat — which ultimately went to current Councilmember Luke Distelhorst — also said he will be running for council. Like Tibbott and Crank, Chen is undecided on which position he will run for. Chen has lived in Edmonds for 11 years and has an office located just off Highway 99.

Three council seats — Positions 1, 2 and 3 — are up for election this year. Position 1 is held by Kristiana Johnson, a retired transportation planner who has been on the council since 2012. Position 2 is occupied by Distelhorst, facing election after he was appointed to fill out the remainder of Mike Nelson’s council term. Position 3 is held by three-term Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, a retired state government manager who was first elected to the council in 2009.

The official filing deadline for all positions is May 21. This year’s primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2.