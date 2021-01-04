Waterfront Center to host ‘Edmonds From the Beginning’ virtual series starting Jan. 13

The new Edmonds Waterfront Center announced Monday it will begin hosting The Waterfront Forum, consisting of presentations by local experts, starting with Edmonds From the Beginning, a 3-part free Zoom series that launches Jan. 13.

The Waterfront Center sits on the location where neighboring Indigenous peoples found natural resources to facilitate and complement their lives. From initial planning to recent completion of the center, consideration has been given to the significance of its location during that early period and in the years culminating in Edmonds’ recognition as a town.

Edmonds From the Beginning includes the following topics:

Jan. 13: Significance of Place presented by Carol Sanford, speaker, author, executive educator

Jan. 27: Indigenous Peoples presented by Dennis Lewarch, Suquamish Tribe Tribal Historic Preservation Officer

Feb. 10: Early Settlers/Sawmill Town presented by Katie Kelly, director of the Edmonds Historical Museum

Each presentation will start at noon and end by 12:30 p.m., with an additional 15 minutes for questions and answers at its conclusion.

To register for this series, email: Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org

You will receive a return email will login information. If you are not familiar with ZOOM, include a request for directions. Questions: 425-744-5555.