Woodway Town Council selects Councilmember Mike Quinn as mayor 

The Woodway Town Council at its Jan. 4 meeting unanimously selected Councilmember Mike Quinn to serve as mayor, following the retirement of former Mayor Carla Nichols.

“I am honored that my colleagues have expressed their faith in me to continue the prudent leadership of the town,” said Quinn, a three-term councilmember.

Quinn attended Blanchet High School and Seattle Pacific University, majoring in finance. He met his wife of 35 years at Blanchet and the couple has four grown daughters. In his spare time, Quinn enjoys outdoor activities including golfing, skiing, and hiking. Additionally, he has a passion for bee keeping, and keeps several hives locally.

Quinn recently retired after a 25-year career at Microsoft Corporation, where he held various positions in worldwide sales leadership, global supply chain operations, strategic planning and finance. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales.

Quinn currently serves as a trustee on the board of Seattle Pacific University and as a board member for Trident Seafoods. He also works with a local startup and mentors business school graduating seniors at SPU.