21st District legislators planning virtual town hall Feb. 17

Legislators participating in the Feb. 17 virtual town hall, clockwise from upper left, are Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Strom Peterson and Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self.

State legislators who represent the 21st District that includes part of Edmonds and Lynnwood —  Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, and Rep. Strom Peterson — are hosting a virtual town hall this Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Facebook (you do not need a Facebook account to watch it).

Click here to RSVP. The event will also stream live on YouTube here.

You can also watch a short video on how to submit questions live during the event, or in advance, through this link.

 

