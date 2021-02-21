21st District legislators planning virtual town hall Feb. 17

State legislators who represent the 21st District that includes part of Edmonds and Lynnwood — Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, and Rep. Strom Peterson — are hosting a virtual town hall this Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Facebook (you do not need a Facebook account to watch it).

Click here to RSVP. The event will also stream live on YouTube here.

You can also watch a short video on how to submit questions live during the event, or in advance, through this link.