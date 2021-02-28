45th annual DeMiero Jazz Fest streaming March 4-6

The DeMiero Jazz Fest is bigger than ever with a world-class lineup, as well as a student mass-choir consisting of hundreds of students from across the U.S. The virtual festival, which focuses on vocal jazz ensembles, kicked off in October with weekly online masterclasses and will culminate with clinics between renowned jazz educators and choirs, along with three nights of concerts. The online concerts are open to the public and begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6.

The mission of the DeMiero Jazz Fest is to create world-class jazz experiences through education, workshops and performances. The festival was founded by Frank DeMiero while he was director of Soundsation at Edmonds Community College and has been held in the Edmonds/Lynnwood area annually since 1977. The DeMiero Jazz Fest is a nonprofit organization and relies on community support, sponsorships and donations for its funding. The organization is supported by the Edmonds Arts Commission, the Tulalip Tribes Charitable Fund, the Hubbard Family Foundation, the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, the Washington State Choral Conductors Association, and others.

To see the performance lineup and for tickets, go to https://demierojazzfest.org/events/