Edmonds resident Steve Kaiser of Core Hero Hard Cider shared this motion timelapse video of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry coming into the Edmonds terminal on Feb. 5, 2021. “This was a test for a new video camera I bought for a YouTube channel I’ll be launching for my commercial cidery,” he notes. For those who want to know, the exposure was 30 minutes, 3-second intervals, plotted points left to right, f 1.8, 1/8 second shutter speed and ISO 6400.