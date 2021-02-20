Air Force veteran Aaron Goldman joins Will Chen CPA PLLC as associate

Edmonds-based accounting firm Will Chen CPA PLLC welcomes Aaron Goldman as an associate.

Goldman attended college at Central Washington University.He has a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a bachelor of arts in law and justice. Goldman is now working toward a master of education degree at Eastern Washington University.

Goldman first moved to the Edmonds area in 1986. He attended College Place Middle School and Edmonds College before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force during the Gulf War.

After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas, Goldman was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base outside of Spokane. In his role as a supply specialist. Goldman directly supported Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He returned to the Edmonds area in 1997 and has lived locally since then.

In addition to his work at Will Chen CPA, Goldman serves as a teacher’s aide and tutor in pre-college mathematics at Edmonds College.

Goldman was a student at Edmonds Colege when he first met Will Chen, who at the time was working as an accounting instructor, and said he is excited to be joining Chen’s team.