Alicia Crank announces Feb. 8 campaign kickoff for Edmonds City Council

Edmonds Planning Board vice chair and community volunteer Alicia Crank will officially launch her campaign for Edmonds City Council Position 1 during an online event Monday, Feb. 8.

In announcing the event, Crank said she brings more than 20 years experience as a business and nonprofit leader, most currently as chief development officer for AtWork!.

Crank stressed that cross-community support is the foundation of her campaign, with a focus on fostering consensus across various groups across Edmonds.

“I am not seeking endorsements from any of the current Edmonds City Councilmembers,” she said. I believe in integrity, transparency, and conversations. We’ve seen too much ‘Us vs Them’ during council meetings, inadvertently or otherwise. I’m not running to choose a side. I am running to represent the community as a whole. We can have solid and thoughtful discussions which lead to transparent and honest decisions.

“I want to bring people along in the decision-making process and to foster dialogues with integrity and respect,” she continued. “It’s possible because I’ve seen it happen here over the past year.”

In declaring for position 1, Crank could potentially run against incumbent Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, a retired transportation planner who has been on the council since 2012. Johnson has not yet said whether she is running for re-election.

In addition to Position 1, two other council seats — Positions 2 and 3 — are up for election this year. Position 2 is occupied by Luke Distelhorst, facing election after he was appointed to fill out the remainder of Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson’s council term. Position 3 is held by three-term Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, a retired state government manager who was first elected to the council in 2009.

Two others who have already launched their council campaigns — but have not yet declared which position they are running for — are former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott and community volunteer and local business owner Will Chen.

Crnak said that both COVID-19 pandemic and “a summer of protests” last year resulted in neighbors coming together “through transparency, civil discourse and exchanges of information,” something she facilitated through posts and videos on her Alicia In Edmonds public Facebook page.

“So many of us rallied together to support one another and used social media to connect in new, meaningful ways,” she said. “We connected businesses and residents to resources, then created civil community conversations around really difficult issues in our city. It was a phenomenally positive response and helped break down some of the barriers of misunderstanding. We need more of this. More seeking of common ground. We’re not that different.”

Since moving to Edmonds in 2014, Crank has served on several boards and commissions including the Edmonds Sister City Commission, Edmonds Noon Rotary, Edmonds Senior Center and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. She is currently vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board, chair of the Snohomish County Airport Commission, a member of the Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee and the Highway 99 Task Force and a new board member of the Hazel Miller Foundation.

Crank said she was first inspired to run for office after meeting now-U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow graduate of the Emerge bootcamp — a program that trains women to run for political office. In 2016, Harris became California’s first African American senator, and this year was elected as the nation’s first female vice president. She also noted how critical it is to have legislators who look like the people they represent.

“Out of this pandemic we have learned what it means to be neighbors again,” she said. “Let’s carry that forward together.”

You can learn more on the Alicia Crank for City Council Facebook page.