Applications open for Edmonds Architectural Design Board

The City of Edmonds is seeking applications to fill the positions of landscape architect and planner on the Architectural Design Board.

The landscape architect is a professional working in the field of landscape architecture with the ability to understand and review landscape plans for multifamily and commercial development projects. The planner position is one who works in the field of urban planning with the ability to deal with land use and design issues in the built environment.

This is a volunteer position and requires the appointed board member to attend up to two evening meetings a month, normally occurring on the first or third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Complex. The ADB is an advisory board to the city on proposed multiple-family and commercial developments including for site, landscape, and building design. The appointed board member does not need to reside within city limits.

Applications may be obtained online or by calling the Mayor’s Office at 425-771-0247.

Applications are due Thursday, March 11 by 4:30 p.m.