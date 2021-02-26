Armando Chilelli: Homebuilder, gardener, artist, creative thinker

Armando Chilelli, 91, died on February 21st, 2021, at his home in Edmonds with his family by his side. He was born April 16th, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York.

Armando grew up in Italy, in a town called Paola. This is where he fell in love with his forever love. By one look at a picture set upon a wall. He set his sights on Maria Teresa DePaola (Sina); they married on August 28th, 1953. They celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Armando and his bride moved from Italy to Alderwood Manor, Washington. They settled and lived in Lynnwood for 40 plus years, then the last twenty years in Edmonds.

When moving to Washington, Sina had relatives to support the young couple’s starts. Armando built roads up on the Olympic Peninsula. Learning to handle large road equipment and machinery. He loved moving big piles of dirt. After a while, Armando decided it was time for him to start his own business.

He exhibited all the traits of an entrepreneur. He started a General Contracting business, A.C Builders Homes, Inc., that spanned more than fifty years of successful outcomes. He was involved in owning a Quarry and Cabinet Shop.

Armando was a creative thinker and often invented things to make life easier to deal with, and everyone that knows him has been exposed to his inventions.

Armando loved to golf. He was exceptional at it. He did bowl as well and was incredibly good at that, too. Armando was a watercolor painter. He took college entry classes to become skilled at his work. Many an art shows displayed his art.

He was a Master Gardener— growing many types of vegetables and plants. He was so giving with his bounty. People that knew him were never short of vegetables for their meals.

Armando was an advocate for issues and people in the political arena. Always doing what was good for the community.

There is so much more to add for Armando because he was a larger-than-life figure; everyone he came into contact with left a bit better off.

He is survived by his wife Maria Teresa (Sina), and his daughters, Luana Chilelli (her partner Marty Krueger), Teresa Chilelli-White (her husband Bruce White), Donna Chilelli, and grandson Johnathan White.

A private service will be held Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.

There will be a memorial in the late spring or early summer to celebrate his remarkable life.

Donations can be made in his name to The American Chronic Pain Association.