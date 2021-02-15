As snow starts to melt, a reminder to clear storm drains

As the weather starts to warm, the snow will begin to melt and need a place to drain.

With rain in the forecast, Edmonds residents can help the city by finding drains on their street and clearing them of ice, leaves and other debris that will get in the way. If you can’t find a drain, use a broom handle to poke down in the snow to try and locate it. A shovel and rake may come in handy to help reduce flooding in neighborhoods

For additional flooding concerns, or if you are not able to safely clear a storm drain, call Edmonds Public Works at 425-771-0235. Crews respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week.