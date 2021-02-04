Bill Anderson: Edmonds wildlife enthusiast and photographer

Bill Anderson, 70, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. Bill was well known in Edmonds for his knowledge and fabulous photos of the Edmonds Marsh and its wildlife. His almost weekly photographs in My Edmonds News brought to life the diverse wildlife of the Edmonds Marsh (usually hidden to the naked eye). His generous contribution of wildlife photographs to a variety of venues to help educate the public was recognized by the City of Edmonds, with the mayor proclaiming Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 as Bill Anderson Day in Edmonds.

Bill was a familiar face along the Edmonds waterfront and the Edmonds Marsh with his huge-lens camera and welcoming approach to anyone stopping to ask him what he was shooting. Bill wasn’t just an avid photographer; he was a one-of-a-kind, self-trained ecologist who strived to understand and photograph wildlife behavior and then share that knowledge with others. It was not uncommon to see Bill, with his son Daren, in the middle of small gatherings of people at the Edmonds Marsh, the Edmonds Fishing Pier, or Brackeyt’s Landing talking about the wildlife in the area. If you wanted to find a rare bird reported in Edmonds, all you had to do was look for Bill and his giant camera lens, or his red Toyota pickup with the WSU Cougar license plate.

Bill will be remembered as one of the few people that really understood the wildlife of the Edmonds Marsh. His expertise and advice about the marsh will be sorely missed. Wesly (the Marsh hummingbird), Katie (the Marina kingfisher) and other birds he came to know from his daily excursions to the waterfront will also miss him. In addition, he will be remembered for the key role he played as a member of the annual Puget Sound Bird Fest Planning Committee, bringing the love of wildlife photography to so many in the Edmonds community and beyond.

Even in his last months confined to his house, Bill continued his passion for wildlife photography on his back deck,posting his exquisite photos of backyard birds in My Edmonds News.

He is survived by his wife Pauline, daughter Jennifer, son Daren and great niece Elizabeth.

— By Joe Scordino

~ ~ ~ ~

From the publisher:

Here’s a gallery of selected photos Bill Anderson has submitted to My Edmonds News over the years:

Here’s a link to the video featuring Bill’s photos of the four seasons at the Edmonds Marsh, which was produced for the 2020 Bird Fest: pnwphotos.com/forum/index.php?threads/edmonds-marsh-four-seasons.26482.

Here’s a link to Bill Anderson’s photos in the Washington State Digital Archives: digitalarchives.wa.gov/Collections/TitleInfo/2574.