Bill Phillips, the ‘father of Edmonds waterfront parks,’ turns a spry 99

Former high school science teacher and Edmonds Parks Board member Bill Phillips celebrated his 99th birthday on Wednesday at his apartment in Edmonds Landing, complete with balloons, singing and hearty congratulations to an Edmonds icon.

Phillips served on the Edmonds Parks Board during the 1960s and 1970s. It was a time of transition on the Edmonds waterfront, as the various lumber and shingle mills closed their doors.

For a while, the future of the waterfront was in question, but Phillips had a vision: His dream was to transform the waterfront from a row of smokestacks and shuttered mills to a mix of parks, walkways and marinas for future generations. To make this happen, he worked closely with the mill interests, government officials and regular citizens to acquire the land and turn it into Edmonds waterfront we know today. Learn more about Phillips and the waterfront transformation in our 2015 article here.

But Wednesday was all laughs and fun as Bill hosted his Edmonds Landing “family” in his apartment for a 99th birthday celebration, all done COVID style of course.

“Cake isn’t good for my diet these days,” he lamented, “but it just means we have to party a little harder to make up for it.”

Presents included a new TV and recliner, where he can chill out after a brisk walk on the waterfront.

What are his plans from here?

“Right now I’m taking it a year at a time,” he laughed. “But I’m feeling pretty darn good, and I’m looking forward to celebrating 100 next year.”

— By Larry Vogel