Black History Month edition of Black in Edmonds series set for Feb. 27

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank is hosting a special Black History Month edition of the Black in Edmonds series Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

Registration is limited (See the link here). It will also be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/aliciainedmonds.

Panelists include:

– Officer Lou Daniels, Edmonds Police Department

– Richard Taylor, mental health advocate, speaker and author

– Dedie Davis, wedding and event planner, Equity Task Force member

– Eric Butler, co-owner of HunniCo/Hunniwater

– Black Coffee Northwest youth (Kailyn Jordan, Malikye Innocent and Naiomi Hilliard)