Black History Month edition of Black in Edmonds series set for Feb. 27

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank is hosting a special Black History Month edition of the Black in Edmonds series Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
Registration is limited (See the link here). It will also be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/aliciainedmonds.
Panelists include:
– Officer Lou Daniels, Edmonds Police Department
– Richard Taylor, mental health advocate, speaker and author
– Dedie Davis, wedding and event planner, Equity Task Force member
– Eric Butler, co-owner of HunniCo/Hunniwater
– Black Coffee Northwest youth (Kailyn Jordan, Malikye Innocent and Naiomi Hilliard)
