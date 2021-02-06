Charging documents reveal details of stabbing death outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer

The 26-year-old woman arrested earlier this week in connection with the Jan. 24 stabbing death of a Lynnwood man in the Lynnwood Fred Meyer parking lot has been identified in charging documents filed with the Snohomish Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Shayla Baylor is facing charges of second-degree murder and assault after allegedly stabbing 62-year-old Greg McKnight to death Jan. 24 during an argument in front of Fred Meyer — located in the 4600 block of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood — before fleeing the scene.

Charging documents also provided more details via witness statements about the event that led to McKnight’s death. According to documents filed Jan. 29, McKnight– who was handicapped and using an electric scooter — finished shopping and exited the store around noon, heading to his vehicle parked in a nearby handicapped-accessible stall.

However, a Fred Meyer employee said McKnight was unable to get into his vehicle because another vehicle — a silver Nissan Sentra later identified as the vehicle associated with the suspect — was illegally parked and too close to his vehicle for him to get inside.

At one point, the employee said he saw Baylor exit the front passenger side of the Nissan, leaving the door open, further blocking McKnight’s way. After McKnight closed the door to the Nissan, witnesses said Baylor began yelling at him not to touch the car. The confrontation began with name calling on both sides, with multiple witnesses describing Baylor as the aggressor.

As McKnight turned his back on the suspect and attempted to get into his vehicle, prosecutors said another witness — a nurse — saw Baylor crouching and “wielding an object that appeared to be approximately a foot in length in her right hand” and thrusting it at the back of McKnight’s leg. According to a witness, when McKnight turned around, Baylor maintained a “predatory stance” while repeatedly thrusting the knife at the victim’s legs.

Then, Baylor and the vehicle’s three other occupants – which included a young child — fled the scene in the Nissan, charging documents said.

McKnight was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. During the autopsy, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified three cuts to the back of his legs — two, 2- to 3-inch shallow cuts on his right leg, and one on the back of his left leg that was approximately 4 inches long and 5.5 inches deep. According to the medical examiner, the latter cut severed the victim’s femoral artery, causing him to bleed out at the scene.

Over the following days, police tracked the suspect’s information to a Lynnwood hotel where she had previously been staying. Baylor was arrested Monday in the Oakland, Calif. area and is currently behind held in the Santa Rita Jail awaiting transfer to Snohomish County. She is facing charges of second-degree murder, and first-, second- and third-degree assault.

Two other individuals who were with Baylor were questioned, but police have made no other arrests at this time.

