City Council Feb. 9 to revisit adding hotel use to waterfront zone, meet in committees

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 9 business meeting will revisit an ordiannce — discussed Feb. 2 — that would amend city code to add “hotel” as a permitted use in the commercial waterfront (CW) zone. The council will also receive a presentation regarding the Snohomish Health District and the annual audit from the Washington Cities Insurance Authority.

The business meeting begins at 7 p.m. and you can see the complete agenda here.

Prior to the business meeting, the council will meet in committees, starting at 4 p.m. Agendas for these meetings, which are work sessions with no public comment taken, are as follows:

Parks and Public Works Committee — 4 p.m.

– Review of an amendment to change the meeting dates for the Edmonds Youth Commission, to avoid conflicts with the city’s Diversity Commission meetings.

– Review of a Verdant Health Commission grant for the city’s LEAP (Learning Enhancement and Activities Program) daycamp for schoolchildren.

– Update on the Highway 99 Revitalization and Gateway Project and review of a consultant contract for $133,000 to pay for sign design as part of that project.

– Review of an interlocal agreement with City of Lynnwood for the 76th Ave Overlay Project.

document Council Agenda Item Printout

– Discussion of a zoning change for the former Public Works building now housing the Driftwood Players annex.

– Presentation of a pedestrian/utility easement along 80th Avenue West adjacent to 18227 80th Ave. W.

Public Safety, Planning and Personnel Committee — 5 p.m.

– Review of the social worker job description

– Compensation review for conflict counsel required when city’s current public defenders have a conflict of interest

Finance Committee — 6 p.m.

– Proposed asset purchase for the Edmonds Solar Cooperative

– Proposal to close Fund 617, the Firemen’s Pension Fund

– Preliminary December 2020 quarterly financial report

– 2021 carryforward budget amendment

Meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wishing to provide audience comments during the business meeting using a computer or smart phone should raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to comment by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.