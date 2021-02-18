City of Edmonds hoping to identify vulnerable residents unable to travel to vaccine locations 

Starting Thursday, Feb. 18, the City of Edmonds is launching an effort aimed at identifying Edmonds residents unable to travel to obtain their COVID-19 vaccines.

City recreation staff has been tasked with answering calls Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to identify Edmonds residents unable to travel to obtain their COVID-19 vaccines. Edmonds residents who meet the Washington State vaccine guidelines and are homebound and unable to travel to a vaccine location are encouraged to call 425-771-0230 to speak with a city staff member.

“We have homebound residents who are potentially being missed when it comes to getting their vaccines,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “Our goal is to find our most vulnerable homebound residents in the city and then work with our partner agencies to identify ways to get them a vaccine once they become more readily available.”

The outreach effort is viewed as a first step in addressing how to better assist those having trouble making a vaccination appointment, the city said.

If you aren’t homebound but are currently eligible for the vaccine under the Washington State vaccine guidelines, you are encouraged to contact your primary health care provider.

If you do not have internet access or are facing a language barrier, call the COVID-19 Call Center for Snohomish County at 425-339-5278, available Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — for assistance.

For more information about who is currently eligible or to learn more about the vaccine and how to schedule one, visit the Snohomish County Coronavirus Response & Community Resource Hub.

In its Wednesday announcement, the city added that it “is not currently in possession of vaccines nor will the city be setting up appointments.”