City of Edmonds hosting Feb. 25 open house for Hwy 99 revitalization and Gateway project

The City of Edmonds invites you to attend an online open house Thursday, Feb. 25 to discuss stage 2 of the Highway 99 Gateway- Revitalization project. The open house will take place via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The Zoom link can be found online here.

The objective of this project is to design and construct safety improvements and gateway signage along Highway 99 throughout Edmonds, between 244th and 210th Streets Southwest, consistent with the conceptual plans developed in the Highway 99 Gateway- Revitalization Stage 1 planning project.

This project will convert the existing two-way left turn lane to a raised median with mid-block left turn pockets along certain sections, as well as landscaped raised median and C-Curb along other sections in order to improve safety along the entire corridor. In addition, a high-intensity activated cosswalk (HAWK) signal is proposed just north of 234th Street Southwest to provide an additional pedestrian crossing and improve pedestrian safety along the corridor.

Gateway signs will also be added at each end of the City of Edmonds frontage on Highway 99 to help travelers identify the city limits of Edmonds and establish a consistent look that will be extended in future projects along this corridor.

For more information, visit edmondscorridor99.org.

If you have difficulty understanding English, you may request language assistance services for this project information — free of charge — by contacting Bertrand Hauss by email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov or by calling at 425-754-5325.