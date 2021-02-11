City of Edmonds hosting open house Feb. 18 to begin updating Climate Action Plan

The City of Edmonds will be updating its Climate Action Plan this year, and will launch the process with a virtual open house at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Zoom meeting is open to the public and the meeting link can be found at www.edmondsclimate.com/get-involved.

In 2017, the Edmonds City Council adopted Resolution No. 1389 committing the City of Edmonds to achieve or exceed, at the local level, the goals established in the Paris Climate Agreement. This adoption was based on finding global climate change to be a reality that represents an ever-increasing threat to the health and well-being of residents of Edmonds and beyond.

Since the adoption of Resolution No. 1389, the City of Edmonds has:

conducted a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory

established a science-based target of limiting the global average temperature increase to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures

reviewed existing city policies, programs and action to reduce GHG emissions

developed a tool and measures for tracking GHG emissions

Building upon these previous efforts, the city will be updating its Climate Action Plan in 2021 and has established a project website at EdmondsClimate.com. This website will be updated throughout the process with information on future public meetings, project materials, background information and surveys.

The Feb. 18 open house will be followed by a workshop in March, along with a survey to gather public feedback. Zoom meeting links will be provided at EdmondsClimate.com.

To be added to a listserv to receive further information, email climateaction@edmondswa.gov.