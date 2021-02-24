City of Edmonds seeks applicants for Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds is now accepting applications to fill a position on the Economic Development Commission that will become open at the end of March.

“Promoting economic activity in Edmonds enhances our quality of life and creates jobs,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “Our Economic Development Commissioners provide valuable advice on many issues before the city council, staff, and the mayor.”

The appointed commissioner will serve in a volunteer capacity for a term running until March 31, 2023.

The city encourages women, people of color, and other minorities to apply for service on this commission. Citizens interested in serving on the Citizens Economic Development Commission must fill out and submit the official city application form, which may be found at edmondswa.gov/boards-commissions-committees-openings.html.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 10. Commissioners must be residents of Edmonds.