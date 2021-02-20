Citywide bicycle lane improvements topic of Feb. 24 public meeting

The City of Edmonds and its design consultant, Blueline, Inc, have been collecting user data and generating design alternatives for installation of bicycle lanes at various locations within Edmonds. The design team will be presenting this information to residents in various formats — including an interactive, web-based map — and has scheduled a public meeting to be held by video conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The meeting can be accessed at this link.

The interactive project map for bicycle lanes is based on the City’s GIS platform. Anyone interested in the project can navigate to any spot and toggle the various design options to see how each one would impact accessibility and parking. Users can then submit feedback via the website to let city staff know which option they prefer and why.

City engineering staff and Blueline representatives will be on hand to answer questions during the meeting and take comments from anyone with an interest in the project. Interested parties are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time by emailing bikelanes@edmondswa.gov.

The interactive map and public meeting details can be accessed at the project website: bikelanes.edmondswa.gov.

Contact Ryan Hague at 425-771-0220 or by email at ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov if you have questions about the project or if you are unable to access the online information or attend the online public meeting

If you have difficulty understanding English, you may request free language assistance services for this project information.