Council agrees to zoning change that will allow hotels on Edmonds waterfront

If the owner of an existing office or residential building on the Edmonds waterfront wants to turn the structure into a hotel, it’s now legal

That’s the result of Tuesday night’s vote by the Edmonds City Council to amend the Edmonds Community Development city code to add “hotel” as a permitted use in the commercial waterfront (CW) zone.

The vote was 5-1 with Councilmember Kristiana Johnson voting no and Councilmember Diane Buckshnis abstaining. Approval came a year after the council first had a presentation on the idea — in February 2020 —as a recommendation from the Citizens Economic Development Commission.

Under the newly passed ordinance, the opportunity would only apply to existing office or residential buildings in the zone, if a property owner was interested in repurposing their building for that reason.

The council heard a detailed presentation last week from Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty, and on Tuesday night he reiterated the reasoning expressed previously: that revisiting this idea now makes sense because the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic could necessitate a change in building use. For example, Doherty said, an office building owner who experienced a drop in tenant lease renewals because employees are continuing to work from home could be interested in transitioning to a hotel, and the city wants to be ready to accommodate such a plan.

Doherty also noted that Edmonds has just one downtown hotel, and faces a “lot of competition” for lodging nearby. “The Economic Development Commission’s proposal was to try to capture some of that for our town,” he said, “and also to support the arts and culture sector with nearby lodging, and now of course the soon-to-open (Edmonds) Waterfront Center with all of the activities that we hope post-COVID will happen there.”

The ordinance the council approved Tuesday night was rewritten from last week — at council’s request — to specifically define what a hotel is. The approved language describes it as “a facility offering transient lodging accommodations on a daily or weekly basis to the general public and which may provide additional services, such as restaurants, meeting rooms, and recreation facilities.”

Both Councilmembers Buckshnis and Kristina Johnson expressed concerns about the potential environmental impacts of updating a building for hotel use. “Are there standards in place to ensure (during any retrofitting) that we are protecting the environment?” Buckshnis asked. Development Director Shane Hope replied that depending on the level of redevelopment, buildings would have to meet new standards, including critical area regulations aimed at protecting the waterfront.

Councilmember Kristiana Johnson said she was opposed to the idea “for a variety of environmental reasons.” Among them: the area where hotels would be allowed is in a floodplain, “so cars that are parked there will be subject to flooding”; the area could be subjected to sea level rise in the future and “we don’t know what those impacts will be,” she said. “Finally and most importantly,” Johnson added, “is the impact of earthquakes that could be on this area.”

Johnson also said that when she served on the Economic Development Commission several years ago, the group had talked about the idea of a boutique hotel, but had focused on the downtown area rather than the waterfront. “So I’m not opposed to that concept whatsoever, but I do think it’s inappropriate to put it on our fragile waterfront, how lovely that may seem,” Johnson said.

Prior to the business meeting, councilmembers met in their three assigned committees and referred several items to next week’s Feb. 16 council consent agenda. That means no public discussion will occur on those items unless they are pulled by a councilmember for additional consideration.

Among them:

– Changing the meeting dates for the Edmonds Youth Commission, to avoid conflicts with the city’s Diversity Commission meetings — which would allow the two commissions to better collaborate.

– Accepting a $30,000 Verdant Health Commission grant for the city’s LEAP (Learning Enhancement and Activities Program) daycamp for schoolchildren. The grant would cover 50% of January and February program costs for those families now receiving scholarships to the program.

– Approving a $133,000 contract with consultant HBB to pay for sign design for the Highway 99 Gateway Project. Public Works Director Phil Williams explained that the firm selected has a history of doing streetscape/landscape-type signage features, and that the contract will include substantial public involvement and interaction with stakeholders, as well as updates at two city council meetings, before a final design is chosen. Williams pointed to lessons the city learned from its past work on a replacement for the aging “Welcome to Downtown Edmonds” sign along Highway 104 — which generated community outcry due to lack of initial public engagement. The two signs planned for Highway 99 will be larger than the Highway 104 sign and there will also be requirements for right-of-way acquistion and working with the Washington State Department of Transportation — all of which can be time-consuming and costly, he added. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t get off on the wrong foot,” Williams said. “Things really go wrong when it looks like you’re not asking or not listening. We don’t want to make that mistake again.”

– Approving an interlocal agreement with City of Lynnwood for the 76th Ave Overlay Project — a paving project from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive that involves both cities. The plan is to design the project this year, with construction in 2022.

– Adopting an interim zoning regulation governing current use of the former Public Works building at 2nd Avenue and Dayton Street by the Driftwood Players and Arts Festival Foundation. City staff discovered recently that the activities of the two non-profit organizations technically don’t comply with current city zoning. The ordinance will permit the city to sign a temporary six-month lease (with the option of an additional six months) while it looks for a more permanent solution to the issue, Williams said.

– Approving a pedestrian/utility easement along 80th Avenue West adjacent to 18227 80th Ave. W. for a two-lot subdivision.

— By Teresa Wippel