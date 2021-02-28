Council scheduled to revisit draft tree code at March 2 meeting

Further consideration of the draft Edmonds tree code and a proclamation honoring the life of late Edmonds Port Commissioner Mary Lou Block are among the items on the Tuesday, March 2 Edmonds City Council meeting agenda.

Other agenda topics include:

– A review of the city’s 2021 carryforward budget amendment and a 2020 yea- end finance presentation.

– An update on the public process for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor.

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

You can provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone by raising a virtual hand to be recognized. Those wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, the meeting will be streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.