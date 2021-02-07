Cupids point the way to specials in downtown Edmonds

Nearly 40 downtown Edmonds businesses are participating in a “Love Local, Love, Edmonds” campaign through Feb. 14 — courtesy of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance. Customers are invited to enjoy beautiful Valentine’s displays, food and drink specials, beauty packages and more — courtesy of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance

Just look for the bright pink cupids on the sidewalk in front of each participating business. Visitors to downtown Edmonds will be able to walk the streets and wander into any business that they see Cupid’s arrow pointing to and ask about their Valentine’s feature. All specials are listed at edmondsdowntown.org/featureslisting/love-edmonds.