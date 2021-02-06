Damaged piling underneath Edmonds ferry terminal closes offloading lane

The southbound offloading lane at the Edmonds ferry terminal is closed due to a damaged piling underneath, and motorists traveling on the Edmonds-Kingston route should prepare for possible delays, the Washington State Ferries said Friday.

Crews are assessing the work, and repairs will likely begin sometime next week, the ferry system said. Until the repairs are completed, ferry terminal vehicle traffic will be reduced to one lane.

 

