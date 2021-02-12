Edmonds Art Beat: Enjoy an artistic Valentine’s weekend full of treats for your eyes and ears

Cole Gallery presents three new shows this month

Cole Gallery presents three artists’ works this month. Until the end of the month stop by and see the impressive works by JM Brodrick, Robin Weiss and Kimberly Adams. Coming this March, the monthly Art Walk will become a month-long event called Art View. Businesses are encouraged to hang local art at their locations starting the first of the month so visitors can explore all month long. Art can be hung in windows for enjoyment if your business is not open to foot traffic right now.

From City to Country – Seattle & Beyond featuring Robin Weiss. Renowned plein air painter Robin Weiss has a fresh take on the beauty of Washington. To view more work click here.

The Four Seasons of Alphonse Mucha Revisited – from Kimberly Adams. Oil finger painter Kimberly Adams gives a modern take on the Art Nouveau of Alphonse Mucha. The collection can be viewed here.

The Wild at Heart – featuring JM Brodrick. Brodrick’s pieces share her love of horses and wolves of the wild with a blend of realism and pure abstraction. Click here for the full collection.

Cascadia Art Museum reopens with a new exhibition

Cascadia Art Museum has reopened with a featured exhibition — The Sculpture of Charles W. Smith (1922-2009). Smith was a well-known Seattle sculptor originally from Woodside, New York. He earned his BFA in sculpture at the University of Washington in 1952 where he also taught design and drawing. He was recognized as one of Time Magazine’s “Newsmakers of Tomorrow”. Throughout his career he was both an artist and an industrial designer. Visit the website to learn more about this exhibit and the artist.

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents Terrace Simien & The Zydeco Experience

This Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m., Edmonds Center for the Arts will present an uplifting and joyful performance of Zydeco music. This special Mardi Gras livestream performance is available from the comfort of your own location. Terrace Simien & The Zydeco experience have been sharing the music and culture of Louisiana for the last 40 years. This year’s event features a special guest, the talented Marcella Simien. The music will surely get you moving and dancing in your living room is encouraged! More information can be found here. Tickets range from $15-$35.

Edmonds Theater has a special showing of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner this weekend

Enjoy a special Valentine’s treat. The classic movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, starring Sidney Poitier, shows at 2 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12-14. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the box office. Keep up to date on showings by following The Edmonds Theater on Facebook.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.