Edmonds Art Beat: International Women’s Day includes arts focus, Cascadia seeks teens for museum advisory group

Third annual Edmonds International Women’s Day speakers

The upcoming Third Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event has a plethora of inspirational and engaging speakers. As this is an arts-focused column, I will highlight two speakers who represent the arts in unique ways. Please look at the full lineup of speakers and consider supporting this important event.

Edmonds International Women’s Day events happen Sunday and Monday, March 7-8. The Sunday sessions include two local artists — music therapist Kaylee Allen, and violinist and author Erica Miner.

Allen is an Edmonds native, born and raised here before attending Berklee College of Music, where she received her degree in music therapy. Allen specializes in using music therapy in dementia care. She is the founder of Seattle Music Therapy and co-founder of The Creative Dementia Collective. She trains student music therapists and post-baccalaureate interns from Seattle Pacific University, fulfilling her goal to educate others about music therapy and share the healing power of music. You can read her full bio here.

Erica Miner is an award-winning author, lecturer, arts writer and former Metropolitan Opera violinist. She recently released the third novel in her Opera Mystery series, Staged for Murder. (You can read more about the book here.) Miner regularly presents opera lectures for the Seattle Symphony.

Don’t miss the keynote speakers and the full lineup for Edmonds International Women’s Day, founded by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank. Click here to learn more.

Cascadia Art Museum invites local teens to join its Youth Advisory Committee

Do you know a teen (eighth through 12th grade) who would be interested in an opportunity to join the inaugural Youth Advisory Committee at Cascadia Art Museum? Teens chosen for the new YACC will be given the opportunity to provide insight and advice for youth programs at Cascadia. Committee members will gain museum experience and mentorship from museum professionals. Applications are open online and are due by March 5, 2021. Applications can be found here.

Swing away the rainy day blues with Swing It Seattle

Swing It Seattle offers a fun and accessible swing dance instruction that can be appreciated in the comfort of your own home. They specialize in original swing and lindy hop. Teachers Mark Kihara and Katie Kihara have deep backgrounds in a variety of dance styles and have been teaching, performing and competing lindy hop for a very long time. They have a full schedule of free livestream classes on their calendar that can be found here. There is a special livestream this Saturday, Feb. 27 from 7:30 to 8:30 pm presented by SRJO (Seattle Repertory Jazz Organization) to kickoff the SRJO annual Gala events. To register for a free ticket to the gala, click .here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.