Edmonds City Council candidate Will Chen says he’s running for Position 2

The race for Edmonds City Council Position 2 has just become more crowded, as council candidate Will Chen says he has decided to seek that seat.

Chen announced his candidacy in January but at the time had not chosen which position to file for.

Chen — who runs a CPA firm just off Edmonds’ Highway 99, will face Luke Distelhorst, who was appointed to fill out the remainder of Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson’s Position 2 term and is running to retain the seat. Also running for the position is small businesses owner Janelle Cass.

Chen sais his decision to run for Position 2 is motivated by a desire and commitment to add diversity, passion and practical experience to the council at a time when communities and businesses across the nation are struggling to address social and systemic inequities, and are hurting financially from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Edmonds is a culturally rich community and more ethnically diverse than folks might realize,” said Chen, who was born and raised in China but came to the U.S. for college and graduate school. “While our diversity is a strength, the truth is, we have neighbors who need help to access city services, secure housing and address food insecurity and be engaged in the civic process. I believe I am uniquely qualified to represent these issues and act as a voice for those who often get overlooked.”

If elected, Chen — who is fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin — would become a first in Edmonds: a first-generation Chinese-American sitting on the city council. Chen is a current member of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board and the Edmonds Rotary Club and served as an Edmonds Citizens Housing Commissioner.

Three of the council’s seven seats — Positions 1, 2 and 3 — are up for election this year. Kristiana Johnson, who holds Position 1, is a retired transportation planner who has been on the council since 2012. Position 3 is held by three-term Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, a retired state government manager who was first elected to the council in 2009. Neither Johnson nor Fraley-Monillas has said whether they are planning to run for re-election.

Edmonds Planning Board member Alicia Crank has already announced she is seeking Position 1. Former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott also said he is running but has not yet decided which position to file for.

The “Friends of Will” campaign will be hosting a campaign kickoff event on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/friendsofwill.