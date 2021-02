Edmonds College said that is canceling on-campus, in-person classes and activities on Saturday, Feb. 13, due to possible ice and snowy weather. Online classes will continue to meet as scheduled.

The college will also be closed and online, remote services will not be available on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents Day. The college will reopen and most online services will be available again at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.