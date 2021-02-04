Edmonds Diversity Commission launches Equity Toolkit for businesses

As part of its work to raise awareness around equity and justice in the community, the Edmonds Diversity Commission has created an Equity Toolkit for businesses.

According to a City of Edmonds announcement Wednesday, this first-ever collaboration between Diversity Commissioners and local business leaders resulted in the Equity Toolkit, which includes resources for “creating and strengthening an equitable, welcoming culture for each and every one of our neighbors and visitors” in the Edmonds business community.

The toolkit can be accessed from the Diversity Commission’s webpage at www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.

The digital packet includes a variety of assets:

• An Edmonds Pledge of Equity as well as sample pledges that can be used as guide in creating a business’s customized pledge of equity.

• A toolkit of resources to assist business owners, their management teams, and staff to assess their organization through an equity lens and find areas for improvement.

• A curated list of helpful books and workbooks that provide guidance, perspective and insight on dismantling racism, intersectionality and inclusion.

• Websites and podcasts to use as resources and provide in-depth information on promoting equity, allies, and diversity of all types.

• Contacts for local trainers and leaders who can work with your business to further businesses’ equity efforts.

The Diversity Commission hired Edmonds resident Courtney Wooten to research and compile the toolkit. Wooten owns Suburbia Rising, a consulting firm offering training, workshops and guidance on issues of inclusivity, community organizing and community engagement.

“After a collaboration with local business leaders, and with the great work of Courtney Wooten, the Diversity Commission is thrilled to be able to offer this Equity Toolkit to the local business community,” said Diversity Commission Chair Ardeth Weed. “It is our sincere hope that business owners will take the pledge for equity and share these resources with their employees to help create a welcoming and more equitable community for all.”

The Equity Toolkit will be a “living document,” intended to be updated in the future with additional useful resources, the city said.