Edmonds Planning Board seeks new members

Edmonds residents interested in serving on the Edmonds Planning Board are encouraged to apply for one or more openings this year.

The Planning Board advises the mayor and city council on comprehensive planning, rezones, development code amendments, and other land use issues. The board, with support from city staff, normally meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m.

Applications may be obtained by contacting the mayor’s office at 425-771-0247 or by visiting the city website at www.edmondswa.gov/images/COE/Government/Boards_and_Commissions/PDF/BC_App_fillable.pdf.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation.

For more information about the Planning Board’s work, contact planning@edmondswa.gov.