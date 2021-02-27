Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 16-22, 2021

Feb. 16

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Vehicles in anapartment complex were found open and prowled. A subject was seen looking into cars and pulling door handles.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at an apartment complex. A vehicle was entered, no but property was stolen.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone prowled her vehicle overnight.

600 block Dayton Street: The front window of a business was broken.

22700 block 78th Avenue West: A resident had items damaged and stolen from the yard. The suspects left behind a bag with mail.

600 block Glen Street: Unemployment fraud was reported.

24200 block 101st Avenue West: A vehicle was prowleded in a neighborhood.

7500 block 176th Street Southwest: A 16-year old juvenile ran away from a group home, but was later found safely in Seattle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store. He was a repeat offender.

19000 block 88th Avenue West: A subject was taken into custody and booked into jail for a court order violation.

500 block 5th Avenue South: An intoxicated woman caused a disturbance at a restaurant.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown female stole from a local store and fled through the emergency doors.

Feb. 17

21900 block Highway 99: A transient man stole liquor from a local store.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man entered a closed grocery store and caused a disturbance. He was then removed from the store.

22600 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was taken into custody and booked into jail.

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were pried open sometime overnight. It is unknown if a theft occurred.

7200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle window was smashed and clothes were stolen from inside the vehicle.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: Waterproofing material on a roof under construction was cut, which caused a leak inside the building.

9th Avenue North/Caspers Street: A subject was arrested for DUI after driving a vehicle over the sidewalk, where it got stuck.

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited for having an altered trip permit and no valid driver’s license.

8400 block Main Street: A criminal trespass warning notice was issued on behalf of a business.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: Property was stolen from a resident.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

22100 block Highway 99: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A mn violated a court order by making phone contact with the protected person.

228th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for DUI and possession of stolen vehicle.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with locating a domestic violence assault suspect. The suspect fled the area on foot and was not located.

Feb. 18

21900 block Highway 99: A retail scanner device was stolen from a store.

6800 block 162nd Place Southwest: A package that was supposed to be delivered to a subject may have been stolen or misplaced.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A business owner reported damage to windows.

17400 block 71st Avenue West: A juvenile male was seen trespassing on private property. He was arrested for vehicle prowling, trespassing and providing false statements to the police.

22500 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a business. The suspect was not located.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A court order violation between family members was reported. Probable cause was developed and charges were referred for the suspect, who had fled the scene.

Feb. 19

200th Street Southwest/52nd Place West: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a subject with a manslaughter warrant. The suspect was not located after a track and a building search.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for robbery after stealing from a business and assaulting staff.

22800 block 75th Avenue West: A resident reported a row of mailboxes was broken into. It is unknown if any mail was stolen at the time.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a department store. The suspect was not located.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple forms of identification, credit/debit cards and other ID cards were found in a medical patient’s belongings that did not belong to them.

24300 block 89th Place West: A man reported ongoing domestic issues with his family.

21100 block Highway 99: A man assisted Lynnwood police with a DUI investigation after picking a female up off the ground and placing her in a vehicle.

Feb. 20

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

8400 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult siblings engaged in a verbal argument regarding a living arrangement and their mother’s wellbeing.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for theft and the stolen property was recovered and returned.

7600 block 234th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported involving two individuals while one of the parties retrieved items from a residence on behalf of an uninvolved third party.

7600 block 234th Street Southwest: A parent discovered graphic child pornography on an email account belonging to an ex-spouse.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into and property was stolen.

21200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered at a local motel.

23700 block 102nd Place West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported between a man and his adult daughter over his recently estranged wife coming into their shared residence to retrieve property.

9900 block Edmonds Way: A bank customer found keys lodged into a drive-thru ATM check deposit box. The keys were entered as found property at the police department.

900 block Edmonds Street: A woman heard someone jiggle the door handle at her residence. Officers responded and did not locate anyone on the property. No physical evidence was located.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was reported stolen from a grocery store parking lot.

Feb. 21

22200 block Highway 99: A subject approached police and advised them of a suspicious circumstance.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Several vehicles on the property were unlawfully entered and items were stolen.

7700 block 218th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from the front yard of a residence.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: An empty safe was stolen from a storage unit.

Feb. 22

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at an apartment complex.

21800 block 76th Place West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who was previously removed from a location returned and was arrested.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: A resident discovered unauthorized transactions on a local electronics store credit account. The suspect picked up items locally and provided a name.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked along street was stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A sexual assault from 2019 was reported.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was entered and property was stolen.

21800 block 77th Place West: A homeowner discovered a mailbox was opened and mail was stolen twice within the past week. Neighbors’ mailboxes were also affected.

1200 block 8th Avenue South: A man was arrested after a third party reported hearing a disturbance involving him and his adult son.