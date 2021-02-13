Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 2-8, 2021

Feb. 2

22100 block Highway 99: A group of teens caused a disturbance.

1100 block 7th Avenue South: Police responded to a sexual assault report involving adolescent juveniles.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: An unknown subject used the reporting party’s information to rent a vehicle from a business. The vehicle was reported stolen.

400 block Admiral Way: A man kicked a vehicle that belonged to a business owner. No damage was reported.

228th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A two-vehicle collision resulted in DUI arrest and booking. No injuries were reported.

17400 block 69th Place West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle and replaced by another license plate belonging to a similar vehicle.

22500 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a store and suspects were not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A wallet was stolen after the owner accidentally left it in a business restroom.

70 block West Main Street: A woman was arrested and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.

200 block 9th Avenue North: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop.

21900 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with recovering a stolen vehicle.

Feb. 3

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was injured during a bar fight downtown.

1100 block 12th Avenue North: A fraudulent Kentucky state unemployment claim was filed using stolen personal information.

70 block Pine Street: A resident wrote a check to their church but it was cashed fraudulently.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A store employee was assaulted while attempting to detain a shoplifter.

1200 block Puget Drive: A man was cited for spray painting a wall.

21600 block 82nd Avenue West: A resident said identity was stolen and a fraudulent bank account was opened in victim’s name.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to an assault reported involving family members.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reported he was sexually assaulted behind local department store. The victim was interviewed but no arrest has been made at this time.

12900 block Mukilteo Speedway: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a burglary.

Feb. 4

22700 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for stop sign violation led to an unreported case of domestic abuse.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject found loitering outside a business was removed.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Two unidentified subjects stole items from a business and fled the scene.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted.

19300 block 80th Place West: A woman was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a possible residential burglary. A male suspect was also involved, and narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located.

Feb. 5

400 block 3rd Avenue South: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a couple in a relationship.

22700 block Highway 99: A vehicle windshield was discovered broken.

100 block West Dayton Street: An angry customer repeatedly called a business upset about being unable to receive a refund.

8100 block 219th Street Southwest: A dirt bike was stolen from the back of a truck.

22300 block 99th Place West: A subject reported unemployment fraud from Louisiana.

500 block Dayton Street: A man yelled at a mail courier after being told to wear a mask.

20200 block 83rd Avenue West: Multiple vehicles parked at a residence were entered and ransacked. No theft was reported.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled but nothing was taken.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

7600 block 201st Street Southwest: A package was stolen from a porch.

24300 block 89th Place West: A woman expressed concerns about a suspected surveillance camera in her father’s bedroom.

8100 block 196th Street Southwest: A tutor reported concerns about a student’s welfare.

Feb. 6

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient at a hospital assaulted an employee before fleeing and assaulting others, including an Edmonds police officer. Read more in our previous story.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for theft after stealing cigarettes from a business.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Feb. 7

23100 block Brier Road: Edmonds police assisted a neighboring agency with a traffic stop.

7900 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: Door locks were damaged sometime overnight.

800 block Edmonds Street: A case of unemployment fraud out of Ohio using a victim’s stolen identity was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was located behind a business.

8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail

Feb. 8

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A resident received a text from ex-spouse regarding a child in common that resident believed was a violation of a court order. However, police could not established probable cause that a crime occurred.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A victim reported personal property was stolen by an ex-boyfriend.

500 block 5th Avenue South: Damage was done to a vehicle tool box.

22100 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a license violation led to a ticket for a trip permit violation.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after being observed shoplifting merchandise.

21100 block Shell Valley Road: Police responded to a suspicious circumstances report involving a man entering a park after hours.