Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 9-16, 2021

Feb. 9

100 block 4th Avenue North: A man was arrested for trespassing after entering a business and setting off the alarm.

21000 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported near a business.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A bicycle was found on the side of the road.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between parents and their child, who said their mother had been drinking.

22900 block Highway 99: A DUI complaint turned into a DUI arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested for theft.

9700 block 243rd Place Southwest: Someone sent inappropriate text messages.

Feb. 10

2330o block Edmonds Way: A rent check was stolen from a leasing office, forged and cashed fraudulently.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a local storage unit and wheels stolen.

7400 Soundview Drive: A woman said a credit card was fraudulently opened in her name and a total of $93 was spent before it could be closed.

22100 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal from a local store but was stopped by an employee and shoppers. The man made threats and fled the scene. All the merchandise was recovered.

300 block Admiral Way: A local business wasmade aware of a ransomware scam that affected the business that they use to store client information. It is unknown how much personal information was taken or from whom.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting, drug crimes and warrants.

2300 block 78th Place West: A man requested a welfare check for his ex-girlfriend after their shared child was burned on the leg.

Feb. 11

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Subject was contacted and returned money without incident.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for a warrant.

18400 block 73rd Avenue West: A resident received a fraudulent phone call from an unidentified woman who impersonated a computer company employee. The woman convinced the victim to buy gift cards from a local business.

21900 Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after getting caught shoplifting.

22100 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted another law enforcement agency in documenting a possible sexual assault that occurred some time ago.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman flagged down officers during a traffic stop to report a domestic verbal argument with her boyfriend.

Feb. 12

21600 block 82nd Avenue West: Debit card information was used to make fraudulent charges totaling $800.

400 block Admiral Way: A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject assaulted a store manager when he was confronted for opening packages. The subject was removed from the property.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A subject reported a storage locker was broken into at a business. The victim said items were missing but did not specify which items.

Feb. 13

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient refused to leave the hospital after being discharged. The patient was arrested after trying to hit and kick staff.

200 block Beach Place: A lockbox was altered at a condominium complex without authorization from the Homeowners Association.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was assaulted by his girlfriend’s uncle.

22600 block 95th Place West: A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

21200 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was stopped and criminally cited for reckless driving.

Feb. 14

4000 block 132nd Street Southeast: Edmonds police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department with tracking a burglary suspect who was found hiding inside a traffic cone at a construction site.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife after police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a location.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from store.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man was removed from a store.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.

Feb. 15

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A space heater was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing.

22200 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stopped for having the wrong license plates displayed on vehicle. The license plates were seized from the vehicle for destruction.

220oo block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing and causing a disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman urinated inside a store.

Feb. 16

600 block Dayton Street: The front window of a business was broken.

22700 block 78th Avenue West: A resident reported items damaged and stolen from the yard. The suspect left a bag with mail.

600 block Glen Street: A resident reported identity was stolen to commit unemployment fraud.