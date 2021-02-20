Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 9-16, 2021

Feb. 9
100 block 4th Avenue North: A man was arrested for trespassing after entering a business and setting off the alarm.
21000 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported near a business.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A bicycle was found on the side of the road.
21100 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between parents and their child, who said their mother had been drinking.
22900 block Highway 99: A DUI complaint turned into a DUI arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested for theft.
9700 block 243rd Place Southwest: Someone sent inappropriate text messages.
Feb. 10
2330o block Edmonds Way: A rent check was stolen from a leasing office, forged and cashed fraudulently.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a local storage unit and wheels stolen.
7400 Soundview Drive: A woman said a credit card was fraudulently opened in her name and a total of $93 was spent before it could be closed.
22100 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal from a local store but was stopped by an employee and shoppers. The man made threats and fled the scene. All the merchandise was recovered.
300 block Admiral Way: A local business wasmade aware of a ransomware scam that affected the business that they use to store client information. It is unknown how much personal information was taken or from whom.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting, drug crimes and warrants.
2300 block 78th Place West: A man requested a welfare check for his ex-girlfriend after their shared child was burned on the leg.
Feb. 11
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Subject was contacted and returned money without incident.
22900 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for a warrant.
18400 block 73rd Avenue West: A resident received a fraudulent phone call from an unidentified woman who impersonated a computer company employee. The woman convinced the victim to buy gift cards from a local business.
21900 Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after getting caught shoplifting.
22100 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted another law enforcement agency in documenting a possible sexual assault that occurred some time ago.
22100 block Highway 99: A woman flagged down officers during a traffic stop to report a domestic verbal argument with her boyfriend.
Feb. 12
21600 block 82nd Avenue West: Debit card information was used to make fraudulent charges totaling $800.
400 block Admiral Way: A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject assaulted a store manager when he was confronted for opening packages. The subject was removed from the property.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A subject reported a storage locker was broken into at a business. The victim said items were missing but did not specify which items.
Feb. 13
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient refused to leave the hospital after being discharged. The patient was arrested after trying to hit and kick staff.
200 block Beach Place: A lockbox was altered at a condominium complex without authorization from the Homeowners Association.
7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was assaulted by his girlfriend’s uncle.
22600 block 95th Place West: A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.
21200 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was stopped and criminally cited for reckless driving.
Feb. 14
4000 block 132nd Street Southeast: Edmonds police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department with tracking a burglary suspect who was found hiding inside a traffic cone at a construction site.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife after police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a location.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from store.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man was removed from a store.
22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.
Feb. 15
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A space heater was stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing.
22200 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stopped for having the wrong license plates displayed on vehicle. The license plates were seized from the vehicle for destruction.
220oo block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing and causing a disturbance.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman urinated inside a store.
Feb. 16
600 block Dayton Street: The front window of a business was broken.
22700 block 78th Avenue West: A resident reported items damaged and stolen from the yard. The suspect left a bag with mail.
600 block Glen Street: A resident reported identity was stolen to commit unemployment fraud.