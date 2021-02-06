Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2021

Jan. 27

9100 block 206th Street Southwest:A man received a scam phone call.

7800 block 209th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: Fishing gear bags were found abandoned in the shrubs at a business.

22200 block Highway 99: A business reported two company vehicles were stolen.

1000 block 10th Avenue North: A drone was found.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A piece of furniture was stolen from a donation line.

23700 block 77th Avenue West: A couple had a verbal argument.

9800 block 215th Street Southwest: A dog was attacked by another dog. The victim dog was transported to a local animal hospital and will be OK.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a motel.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspicious vehicle was contacted in a business’ parking lot. The male driver had a warrant and open marijuana container. Police released the man after the arrest warrant was declined.

Jan. 28

238th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: Police response to a collision resulted in a drug DUI investigation.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were damaged and mail may have been stolen.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: Police received a report of a possible case of a vulnerable adult being exploited financially.

9900 block 226th Place Southwest: A mailbox was pried open.

22500 block Highway 99: A backpack was stolen during a smash-and-grab vehicle prowl in a business parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A resident returned from shopping at a business to find someone had tried breaking into her vehicle. The owner stated she left her purse in the front passenger seat.

700 block block Main Street: A driver was arrested for DUI after police initially stopped him for running a stop sign.

23500 block 97th Place West: A 15-year-old boy threw a plastic water bottle at his mother.

Jan. 29

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a convenience store.

800 block Main Street: Two juveniles took one of the parent’s vehicles and ran away.

8600 block Maple Lane: A suspect took a vacuum from a vehicle after smashing the window to enter.

7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A resident reported being the victim of identity theft after Social Security number and personal information was used fraudulently.

700 block Elm Place: A vehicle was prowled overnight and items were stolen.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a possible court order violation.

70 West Main Street: A woman said she believed that her ex-boyfriend violated a no-contact order.

500 block Main Street: A woman bought $2,000 worth of gift cards after being the victim of a scam phone call.

8700 block Maplewood Lane: A vehicle was prowled and the inside was searched. No theft was reported.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident reported being harassed by a tenant and former employee at an apartment complex.

23000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.

24100 block Highway 99: Shoplifters were stopped by loss prevention outside of a business. The suspects dropped the stolen items and threatened the loss prevention staff before fleeing in a vehicle.

Jan. 30

23200 block Highway 99: Police recovered a stolen vehicle from an apartment complex parking lot.

23400 block 97th Place West: A suspicious vehicle was reported in a neighborhood, following the discovery of several open mailboxes in the area.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage locker was entered and items stolen.

22700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle prowl reported at an auto shop.

23300 block Highway 99: Police contacted a warrant subject during a traffic stop.

Jan. 31

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

23600 block 78th Place West: An altercation was reported between a woman and her child’s father.

300 block Admiral Way: A man was assaulted on a boat.

24300 block 107th Place West: Several neighborhood mailboxes were opened and emptied.

20400 block 79th Avenue West: A child reported being physically abused by a caretaker.

Feb. 1

Brier Road/225th Place Southwest: An Edmonds police dog assisted the Brier Police Department in capturing a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: An Edmonds police dog assisted the Lynwood Police Department in attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a car wash.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

22000 block Highway 99: An auto dealer reported five dealership license plates were missing and unaccounted for.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A motor vehicle was stolen.

17900 block 69th Avenue West: Fraudulent charges were reported on a victim’s bank account. The victim believes a debit card may have been stolen.

1400 block Olympic View Drive: A victim received fraudulent tax forms and unemployment documents in the mail.

9700 block 231st Place Southwest: A citizen reported concerns about a family member with possible narcotics issues.

21500 block 98th Avenue West: Unemployment fraud was discovered under the victim’s name in another state.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a location after pulling on door handles.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.