Edmonds resident Billie Brown featured in Seattle Seahawks video

You may remember our story about Edmonds resident Billie Brown, niece of the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown, and her efforts to return to Beaumont, Texas, in December 2020 for a ceremony honoring her late father William “Boy” Brown. Billie is also a fan of the Seattle Seahawks — in fact, her enthusiasm for the Hawks pushed her to relocate to the Seattle area — and she ended up in Edmonds, where she has lived for 12 years.

The Seahawks learned about Billie’s passion for the team, and interviewed her recently for their series of Black History Month videos.

You watch the video, “Billie Brown’s Journey To Seattle,” at this link.