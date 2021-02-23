Edmonds Rotary selects Lilli Broce as February 2021 Student of Month

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has selected Meadowdale High School junior Lillianna (Lilli) Broce as the February 2021 Student of the Month.

According to Career Center Specialist Lora Schwartzenberger, Broce “is an all-star volunteer and track athlete, and a stellar student. She has been a friendly, supportive, courageous and dedicated student in the remote learning environment. Lilli has such a warm smile and positive energy about her; she is very kind and open and caring. Through her strong work ethic and love of learning, she definitely makes Meadowdale a better place to be.”

Broce participates in volleyball and track and plays cello in the Chamber Orchestra. She is also a LINK Leader and an Environmental/STEM Club member.

Edmonds Rotary has gone virtual while under Snohomish County’s Phase 2 guidelines and is still meeting every Tuesday at noon via Zoom. The public is invited to attend and may receive a Zoom invitation/ID by contacting us at www.edmondsrotary.com/contact