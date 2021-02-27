Edmonds scenics: Friday, from moonset to sunset Posted: February 26, 2021 24 Friday morning moonset, by Gary Olson. Stunning snow-capped Olympics, by Lee Lageschulte. Another view of Olympics, by Robert Chaffee. A train and the sunrise, by Kevin O’Keeffe. The ferry against an Olympic Mountain backdrop, by Kevin O’Keeffe. Friday sunset, by Gary Olson.
