Edmonds School Board Feb. 9 scheduled to vote on set lunch time, discuss waiving ASB fees for low-income students

Aiming to provide all students with adequate time to eat in-school meals, the Edmonds School Board will vote Tuesday whether to ensure 20 minutes of seated lunch, and to schedule elementary recess before lunch.

At its Feb. 9 business meeting, the Edmonds School Board of Directors will address the district policy regarding nutrition, health and physical education. The policy title has also changed, replacing the word “fitness” with “education.”

Under new business, the board is scheduled to discuss a proposed revision to the district’s Associated Student Bodies (ASB) policy that would waive fees for students from low-income families. In 2020, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 1660, which aims to increase participation in extracurricular activities by addressing barriers to extracurricular activities, such as ASB fees.

The board is also set to hold a first reading for a proposed board policy to provide employees with federal leave for certain health and military reasons. It includes broad guidelines as there are specific provisions for these leaves in collective bargaining agreements and memorandum of understanding the district has with its employees.

In other business, district staff are scheduled to present multiple reports, start with an update on school building re-entry. The board will also receive an update report on the performing and visual arts during the 2020-21 school year.

Also during the meeting, the board will hold a discussion regarding graduation data.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board will accept written comments only until further notice. Virtual public comments can be submitted prior to the meeting by clicking here.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 and can be streamed live on the district’s Youtube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.