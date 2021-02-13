Edmonds School District January 2021 high school students of month

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Macey Farr

Mother’s Name: Heather Farr

Interests: I love music, writing and reading, crystals, movies, and the color pink.

Community Service/work: I foster puppies with NOAH Animal Shelter in Stanwood, and always carry a bag to put trash in when I’m outside or on the beach.

Education Goals: I hope to attend Whitman College and major in either journalism, political science, or English. I may or may not pursue getting a doctorate.

Career Goals: My dream job is to be a world-renowned author/journalist, but realistically I hope to work for a news broadcasting company or publisher.

Anything else you want us to know? I’m so thankful for this nomination!

Edmonds Heights K-12



Sophie Jenness

Mother’s Name: Anne Jenness

Father’s Name: William Jenness

GPA: 3.95 at Everett Community College

Clubs & Activities: As a junior and a senior I participated in the Regional Ocean Sciences Bowl (Orca Bowl). In 2019, I also competed in ESD’s Battle of the Books competition. I have volunteered to work backstage with the Edmonds Driftwood Players, Madrona Children’s Theatre, and with Bigfoot Players. I have also been in Girl Scouts since second grade. At the Ocean Research College Academy (ORCA) I have been involved in their National Science Foundation funded Geopaths program conducting research. I have presented at multiple conferences, including the University of Washington Undergraduate Research Symposium in May 2020, the Puget Sound Ecosystem Monitoring Program in September 2020, and ORCA’s Possession Sound Student Showcase Talks last June.

Athletics: I have done martial arts through Edmonds Heights since I was in first grade, and I earned my first degree black belt in 2018.

Honors: I am currently taking college courses through ORCA at Everett Community College. I am a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and in Fall 2020 I was on the President’s List at Everett Community College.

Awards: Tied for first place at the Edmonds School District’s Battle of the Books in 2019; first degree black belt; Girl Scout Silver Award.

Significant School Project: This academic year, I have been independently researching spatial and temporal changes in pH at various depths in the water column in the Snohomish River Estuary. I have been analyzing the data with R Studio, and I will be presenting my research at the National Conference for Undergraduate Research in April of this year. I am also applying to present my research from this year at the University of Washington Undergraduate Research Symposium.

Educational Goals: I plan to major in oceanography or a related field with a focus on chemical and physical oceanography. I plan to pursue graduate studies.

Career Goals: I hope to work at either the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or the Washington Department of Ecology.

Makayla Barcelo

Mother’s Name: Alanna Milan

Father’s Name: Cory Milan

GPA: 3.51

Edmonds-Woodway High



Ava Gardner

Mother’s Name: Corinna Obar

Father’s Name: Mark Gardner

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: FCCLA – Chapter Co- President

Sports Medicine Club – Co-President; Acts of Kindness Club; Link Crew; Feminism Club; Tutor for EWHS Tutoring Group

ASB: Sophomore Class Vice-President; Junior Year Welcoming Team; Senior Class Vice-President

Athletics: Volleyball, Basketball

Honors: Member of National Honor Society; Edmonds College Honor Roll

Awards: Most Inspirational Player – JV Basketball

Community Service: Community Clean-Ups

Current Employment: Tutor and Babysitter

Educational Goals: I hope to go to a four-year university to study International Relations and Political Science and receive a Bachelor’s degree. I am thinking of minoring in Psychology or even Film.

Career Goals: I tend to change my mind about my career path a lot, but it always manages to stay in the political world. Since this past summer, I’ve been really driven to study politics, economics, social justice, and government and I want to make a change in the world we live in.

Anything else we should know? I’ve been using quarantine to read a lot! My all-time favorite book is Six of Crows and I recommend it 1,000 times over!

Jacob Sawyer

Mother’s Name: Lisa Sawyer

Father’s Name: Michael Sawyer

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Speech and Debate, Jazz Band, Wind Symphony, Edmonds City Youth Commission, Rocketry, and Astronomy

Honors: National Honors Society Member

Community Service: I work with the City Council and advocate for student issues on the Edmonds City Youth Commission.

Educational Goals: I intend to pursue at least Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and potentially get a Master’s degree in the same field if it is still financially possible and relevant to my career options.

Career Goals: My dream is to eventually work at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory or Applied Physics Laboratory to help engineer the next generation of NASA robotic exploration.

Lynnwood High



Bitanya Getahun

Mother’s Name: Wosene Mengistu

Father’s Name: Tesfaye Getahun

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: Tri-M, Interact Rotary Club (Secretary/ Public Relations), Debate Club (President).

ASB: Vice President

Community Service: Volunteered in annual food and blood drives organized by Tri-M; heavily involved in projects with Seattle Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and Clothes For Kids via Interact Club.

Educational Goals: Attain a B.S. in Psychology with a minor in International Relations; continue with Law School thereon.

Career Goals: To one day hold some form of public office.

Educational Goals: Attend a four-year university to attain a B.S. in Psychology with a minor in International Relations, then attend graduate school.

Career Goals: Corporate Law

Juan Carlo “Jay” Valdevieso

Mother’s Name: Amanda Valdevieso

Father’s Name: Arnold Valdevieso

GPA: 3.65

Clubs & Activities: Jazz Band, Chamber Orchestra, WeMatter, Liberty In North Korea, Key Club, Debate Club

Significant School Project: Traveled to our sister school in Damyang, Korea

Current Employment: Quail Park of Lynnwood

Career Goals: Nursing Student

Meadowdale High



Aron Ghebreslase

Mother’s Name: Emebet Gebremedhin

Father’s Name: Tesfaldet Tekle

Clubs & Activities: I participated in the UNCF program for College.

Athletics: I play soccer.

Awards: I got Student of the Quarter from my English teacher.

Community Service: I taught Eritrean kids how to read and write their native language until COVID started.

Educational Goals: I want to attend Edmonds College and transfer to University of Washington after two years.

Career Goals: I am interested in becoming an engineer or an accountant.

Nicole Martinez

Mother’s Name: Carmen Hernandez

Father’s Name: Rigoberto Martinez

GPA: 3.95

Honors: NHS

Awards: Prudential Spirit of Community Award-Local and have been nominated for state recognition.

Community Service: I put in 105 hours at Lynnwood food bank and 15 hours at school.

Current Employment: Host at a restaurant in Edmonds.

Educational Goals: Go to college, complete a degree, then go to medical school.

Career Goals: I want to become a psychiatrist.

Mountlake Terrace High



Saloni Sanger

Mother’s Name: Rita Sanger

Father’s Name: Nitten Sanger

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: President of Key Club

Athletics: I have a second degree black belt in Taekwondo and will soon test for third degree.

Awards: I received special recognition by American Association of University Women.

Community Service: Key club, volunteering by making lunches for homeless people in Seattle

Significant School Project: It’s in progress as I am in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) English 12.

Educational Goals: Computer science bachelor’s degree

Nina Otebele

Mother’s Name: Claire Otebele

Father’s Name: David Otebele

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Washington Aerospace Scholars Program, Museum of Flight Apprentice Program, Rocketry Club, Girl Scouts, Hawkeye (Journalism), Vex Robotics, Battle of the Books.

Honors: Washington Aerospace Scholar Program Alumna, Washington Aerospace Scholar Program Ambassador, National Honors Society Member

Awards: Girl Scout Silver Award, Reinvent the Rover Wheel Challenge: NASA Gold Star, Washington Journalism Education Association Excellent Award in Editorial Cartooning.

Community Service: For Girl Scouts, I’ve hosted donation drives for struggling families, mentored younger Girl Scouts, babysat children for parents during PTA meetings, and worked in a soup kitchen where I cooked for homeless people. I earned my Silver Award by installing an interpretive trail that identified different plant species at Lynndale Park.

During my Museum of Flight apprenticeship, I created and installed an exhibit of models of international spacecraft for community education. Entertained children for the “Santa Landing” Event and helped construct and set up the haunted house for the “Museum of Fright” event.

Also, for FoodLife Line in Seattle, I sorted food into smaller packages for delivery.

Finally, with Wellspring Family Services in Seattle, I sorted clothes and raked leaves for their playground.

Significant School Project: STEM English 12 Research Project. I am developing a small robot that can sense and collect garbage located in neighborhoods and forests. For Principles of Engineering, I worked with a team of students to design a bridge that could withstand 500 lbs.

Educational Goals: I plan to attend a four-year college and work towards earning a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. I intend to obtain a postgraduate degree.

Career Goals: I want to be an Aerospace Engineer with focus on propulsion systems. I would like to work for NASA, Boeing, or Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Anything else we should know? As a Washington Aerospace Scholars Program Ambassador, I’ve publicly promoted the WAS program through question and answer events.

Scriber Lake High



Paul Tiersma

Mother’s Name: Julie Tiersma

Father’s Name: Mike Tiersma

Educational Goals: Major in marine biology

VOICE Transition Program

Brandon Cram

Mother’s Name: Nicola Cram

Father’s Name: Brian Cram

Educational Goals: Complete VOICE program this year.