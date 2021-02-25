Edmonds-Woodway HS Athletic Booster Club launches online fundraiser

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Booster Club has launched an online fundraiser to support student athletics at the high school — and community members, parents and alumni are invited to participate. The Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Booster Club has launched an online fundraiser to support student athletics at the high school — and community members, parents and alumni are invited to participate.

The Booster Club usually holds an auction to raise funds — used to assist teams with the purchase of equipment and related items — but that was canceled due to the pandemic.

You can donate either a one-time contribution, monthly or yearly. To donate: