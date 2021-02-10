Edward Jones adds Timothy Schell as financial advisor

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Nicki Elsberry announced that Financial Advisor Timothy Schell joined her Edmonds office Feb. 1.

“I’m looking forward to working with Nicki and meeting investors in this area,” Schell said. “I’ve come to admire her professionalism, and I believe working with her will make me a better financial advisor,” said Schell.

Schell has 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. He will work alongside Elsberry for two years then will continue serving investors throughout the area from his branch office.

“Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us,” Elsberry said. “Tim will help provide the high level of service investors in Edmonds have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”

The branch office is located at 8129 Lake Ballinger Way, Suite 103, Edmonds, WA 98026. The telephone number is 425-640-0105.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets.