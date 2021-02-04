EPIC Group Writers writing contest begins Feb. 6

Edmonds-based EPIC Group Writers invites all writers — from beginners to published authors — to enter EPIC’S Annual Writing Contest, beginning at 8 a.m. Feb. 6 and ending at 5 p.m. April 9.

Each writer may send one submission in either of the categories listed below:

Prose: Adults and Students in grades 8-12 (fiction or non-fiction). Portions of larger works are acceptable if under 1500 words.

Poetry: Adults and Students in grades 8-12.

This year, EPIC has increased the awards in each category:

$150 for first place in both categories (Poetry & Prose) for adult and students.

$75 for second place in both categories (Poetry & Prose) for adult and students.

For more information and to submit, visit the EPIC Writing Contest page on EPIC’s website at www.epicgroupwriters.com/writing-contest-rules.html.