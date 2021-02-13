EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Into the Winter, We All Start at Zero, The Politics of No

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Into the Winter

In a far field of broken turf and mud,

a quarter horse stands statue-still.

The sunless sky trades its feathery mist

for twisting steam from out of the pasture thaw.

A puff of breath betrays a living death.

The horse is dying; legs are stiff as stone.

Where once he raced from line to picket line

of ragged timber that rims the rolling farm,

today he labors long at standing still.

Dave Baldwin

We All Start at Zero

The practiced hands of the good-humored doctor

pull the infant out of the warm duskiness

of an amniotic ocean into the unfamiliar glare

of delivery room lights. It is a rough business,

coming into the world, but every person

in the room is pulling for the startled new arrival

to survive, grow, thrive, and come of age.

In this instant, we align ourselves with God

to affirm the wholesome generative forces of the world.

We all start at zero. Look at the face

of the newborn child. Where is the theological construct

of original sin? Do you see it? No?

The swaddled baby is laid on the mother’s chest

and begins to learn the ambivalent ways of humankind.

Dave Baldwin

The Politics of No

No, we are not bewhiskered woodsmen posing

with a fabled misery whip 12-feet long

emerging from the sepia history of real men

or frugal, gaunt survivalists riding out

the Great Depression or the khaki war machine

fighting to the death against the Axis powers

or fearless astronauts landing on the moon.

As the swaggering first citizens of a unipolar world,

we are soft from indolent years of privileged ease.

We are soft without a great enemy to fight

so we look within and fight among ourselves.

We harden into corpulence and intellectual sloth

as nimbler nations strive to take us down,

not by the savagery of war, but with whispered lies

designed to divide us into two contending camps

dueling to the death of the great American experiment

of broad-shouldered accomplishment of big things.

No, my friend, we are not that nation anymore.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Dave Baldwin retired in 2017 from the Walt Disney Company after more than 40 years as a technical writer and editor. He lives in Lake Stevens.