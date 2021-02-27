EPIC Poetry Group Poet’s Corner: Winter Limbs, Call for Justice

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Winter Limbs
Bordering road and farm
statuesque, boughs stretched upward
big leaf maple proudly
displays her bare bones
Draw near and see
her branches are not barren
but gracefully draped
with moss, lichen
home for insects
food for birds
Her roots blanketed
with last summer’s leaves
curly, brown, slowly absorbing into soil
returning nutrients to the tree
a cycle of life
Winter tree stands, exultant limbs
surging skyward as if in prayer
Do we dread our winter limbs?
Perhaps we too could reach heavenward in joy,
grateful for our life’s leaves
blanketing our roots
bringing potential for new growth
Marcia McLaughlin
written for Panorama poetry group; prompt is to write in style of another poet. I chose Mary Oliver.
~ ~ ~ ~
Call for Justice
~ ~ ~ ~
Marcia McLaughlin is a retired spiritual director who enjoys photography and writing poetry – and seeing where the combination takes her. She is an ekphrastic poet, meaning poetry based on visual arts. She is particularly interested in the natural world, how we interact with it, and the messages it has for us. She has worked as a chaplain at Mary’s Place, an organization working with women and families who are homeless. Justice is an important part of her life and her writing. She lives in Lacey WA with her spouse, Beth Seacord, and their two cats.
