EPIC Poetry Group Poet’s Corner: Winter Limbs, Call for Justice

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Winter Limbs

Bordering road and farm

statuesque, boughs stretched upward

big leaf maple proudly

displays her bare bones

Draw near and see

her branches are not barren

but gracefully draped

with moss, lichen

home for insects

food for birds

Her roots blanketed

with last summer’s leaves

curly, brown, slowly absorbing into soil

returning nutrients to the tree

a cycle of life

Winter tree stands, exultant limbs

surging skyward as if in prayer

Do we dread our winter limbs?

Perhaps we too could reach heavenward in joy,

grateful for our life’s leaves

blanketing our roots

bringing potential for new growth

Marcia McLaughlin

written for Panorama poetry group; prompt is to write in style of another poet. I chose Mary Oliver.

~ ~ ~ ~

Call for Justice

~ ~ ~ ~

Marcia McLaughlin is a retired spiritual director who enjoys photography and writing poetry – and seeing where the combination takes her. She is an ekphrastic poet, meaning poetry based on visual arts. She is particularly interested in the natural world, how we interact with it, and the messages it has for us. She has worked as a chaplain at Mary’s Place, an organization working with women and families who are homeless. Justice is an important part of her life and her writing. She lives in Lacey WA with her spouse, Beth Seacord, and their two cats.