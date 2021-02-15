Floretum to sponsor Edmonds Kids Garden at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Feb. 20-21

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is partnering with the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline to offer Edmonds Kids Garden on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

The first signs of spring are beginning to appear in the garden — singing birds, budding branches and the first flowers. Participate in a springtime scavenger hunt then collect your garden craft kit. This kit contains all the materials you need to start your very own springtime succulent mini garden.

The Wood Wave climbing structure, the Gnome Depot in the Children’s Garden, and the MsK Rare and Native Plant Nursery are all open.

Thanks to a grant from National Garden Clubs, Inc., this event is free to Edmonds- and Shoreline-area youth and their families. Limit one kit per child, while supplies last. Students must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

For more information, contact edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com or visit www.kruckeberg.org/edmonds-kids-garden.

Attendees are asked to observe COVID-19 safety guidelines: Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands often.