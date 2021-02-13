Free February events from Friends of the Edmonds Library 

The Friends of the Edmonds Library is hosting two free virtual programs this month: You can learn more and register using the links below. Registration will send event log-in information to your email account.
Friday, Feb 19 1 – 2 p.m.: The Origin of Species and Charles Darwin
Co-hosted with Pilchuck Audubon and the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden. Learn about the revolutionary theory of evolution by natural selection from Professor Emeritus David B. Richman, formerly of the Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Weed Science at New Mexico State University. Register here.
Thursday, Feb 25 1 – 2 p.m.: Panel discussion with EPIC Group Writers
Local authors Mindy Halleck and Dorothy Van Soest will discuss with EPIC President and author Judith Works where they get their inspiration, and how character and plot come together to make a book you want to read. Registered participants will be entered into a drawing for a free copy of a book from each author. Please register here.