Friends of Edmonds Library to host panel discussion with EPIC writers Feb. 25

The Friends of the Edmonds Library is hosting a virtual panel discussion with EPIC Group Writers from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb 25.
Authors Mindy Halleck and Dorothy Van Soest will discuss with EPIC President and author Judith Works where they get their inspiration, and how character and plot come together to make a book you want to read.
Registered participants will be entered into a drawing for a free copy of a book from each author. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckce6hqTgqGt0Vg0bbUriEYeeL70g0isaW