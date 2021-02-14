Further discussion on draft tree code, review of Hwy 99 revitalization plans on Feb. 16 city council agenda

Further consideration of draft regulations aimed at helping Edmonds manage its tree canopy and an update on upgrades planned to the Edmonds’ portion of Highway 99 are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, Feb. 16 meeting agenda.

The council will also hear the reading of two resolutions: one celebrating Black History Month and the other honoring the life of longtime civic leader and former City Councilmember Dick Van Hollebeke, who died Jan. 2.

The council held a public hearing on the draft tree regulations Feb. 2.

Meetings are held virtually via Zoom. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Those who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone can raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Those wanting to submit comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, the meeting will be streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.